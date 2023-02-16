Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's Shehzada is all set to release on February 17 at the cinema halls near you. The film happens to be an official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and so high hopes are attached to it. Having said that, even after the makers pushing the release date of Shehzada a week ahead, due to Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan fear, we feel, the opening day biz of the movie might get affected due to the Pathaan Day. Shehzada Box Office: 5 Reasons Why Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon's Film is Sending Us Warning Bells Ahead of Its February 17 Release.

Case in point, as a masterstroke, Yash Raj Films (YRF) today (Feb 16) announced that, as the SRK-Deepika Padukone has crossed Rs 500 crore at the Indian box office, ticket prices across theatre chains for the movie will be Rs 110 on Friday (Feb 17). This is a quite calculative move for the film to sustain ahead in the wake of two big releases on Friday, Shehzada and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (third, if you count Dhanush's Vaathi/Sir down South), and give it a fighting chance to beat Baahubali 2's Hindi version's lifetime collections of Rs 510.99 crore in India.

With the craze for Pathaan still not being abated, we feel the slashed ticket prices will definitely affect Kartik Aaryan’s movie on its opening day. And we have the economics to explain that to you. Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon's Film Shifts Release Date to February 17 'Out of Respect' to Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan!

Pathaan Vs Shehzada:

A very interesting weekend ahead! Watch #Pathaan @ 110 Rs. After a blockbuster, watch @TheAaryanKartik in #Shehzada And the third sequel of Antman#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania — Abhimanyu Bansal (@manyu8888) February 16, 2023

Shehzada is a big release and it will definitely take a good opening thanks to Kartik Aaryan's present-star-power, but Pathaan's ticket-strategy will definitely put a dent in its collections. FYI, Shehzada's ticket prices starts from Rs 350 for morning shows on its opening day and increases in the day. Considering how price sensitive moviegoers are, they might skip Shehzada for Pathaan, which is priced at Rs 110 only. Also, not only Pathaan, Shehzada also has a stiff competition from Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania, which has already sold more tickets then Kartik's movie in advance booking sales in India. Ant-Man and the Wasp - Quantumania Post-Credit Scenes Leaks Online Before Its Theatrical Release (SPOILER ALERT).

Ant Man 3 Advance Booking:

‘ANT MAN 3’ ADVANCE BOOKING… Tickets sold for *Day 1* at NATIONAL CHAINS… Update: Thursday, 11 am. ⭐️ #PVR Fri: 41,000 ⭐️ #INOX Fri: 22,800 ⭐️ #Cinepolis Fri: 13,800 ⭐️ Total tickets sold for *Day 1*: 77,600 pic.twitter.com/L6h8nKtTq9 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 16, 2023

Shehzada Advance Booking:

So, which film are you going on February 17 - Pathaan, Shehzada or Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania? Tell us in the comment section below.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2023 03:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).