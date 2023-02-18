Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has turned out to be the biggest blockbuster ever in Bollywood. The YRF spy thriller has managed to earn Rs 981 crore (gross) at the worldwide box office in just 24 days. With this, the movie is inching close to Rs 1000 crore mark. FYI, the spy thriller collected Rs 612 crore in India whereas Rs 369 crore in the overseas market. Check it out. Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 24: Shah Rukh Khan's Spy Thriller Earns Rs 508.10 Crore in India!

Pathaan Box Office Update:

The victory streak continues ♥️♥️ Book your tickets for #Pathaan NOW - https://t.co/SD17p6x9HI | https://t.co/VkhFng6vBj Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/rV7IFw5AOF — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) February 18, 2023

