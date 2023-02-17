Pathaan has smashed all box office records and has minted Rs 970 crore globally. Now, to celebrate the film's super success, the makers slashed the ticket prices of all Pathaan shows to Rs 110 for February 17. Having said that, in his quirky style, Shah Rukh Khan promoted the 'Pathaan Day' by replying to a fan and penned 'ab toh phir dekhni padhegi'. Haha! Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Spy Thriller Mints Rs 970 Crore Worldwide!

Shah Rukh Khan on Pathaan Day:

Oh oh ab toh phir dekhni padhegi. What a good thing to do. Thank u @yrf Can u arrange some free popcorn also! No?? https://t.co/IcRdfIW9gQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 16, 2023

