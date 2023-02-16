Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham has managed to earn Rs 970 crore (gross) at the worldwide box office. The YRF film has been smashing BO records since the time of its release. FYI, the flick minted Rs 605 crore in India whereas Rs 365 crore in the overseas market. Check it out. Pathaan Movie Review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's Film is a 'Seetimaar' Entertainer With a Paisa-Vasool Salman Khan Cameo! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Pathaan Box Office Update:

