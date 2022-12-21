After creating storm with first song "Besharam Rang", the makers of Pathaan are all set to release the second track on December 22. Titled "Jhoome Jo Pathaan", the number will be featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. SRK shared posters of the melody on Twitter today and mentioned that it'll be out at 11 AM IST. Pathaan Song Jhoome Jo Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone Promise More Hotness in This Still From New Track; Full Song Be Out on December 22!

"Jhoome Jo Pathaan" Song Update:

