Shah Rukh Khan and team Pathaan held a success meet with the media today (Jan 30) wherein they poured their heart out. During the meet, SRK thanked the audiences and media for supporting the YRF film despite 'things that could have curtailed its happy release.' Pathaan has minted more than Rs 540 crore at the worldwide box office in just five days. Pathaan Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 5: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham Mints Rs 542 Crore.

Shah Rukh Khan on Pathaan's Success:

There were times when we had to call people and ask them to please let us release our film peacefully. Film watching and filmmaking is an experience of love and I want to thank all the people who helped us release this film (Pathaan) for the people: Actor Shah Rukh Khan pic.twitter.com/QtVOj7Gnjy — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2023

