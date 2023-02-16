As per Pinkvilla, post the super success of Pathaan, Yash Raj Films is currently scripting Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan vs Salman Khan's Tiger movie which will bring back the jodi of SRK and bhaijaan as leads together almost after 30 years. The reports further hint that, Aditya Chopra is developing the project along with writer Shridhar Raghavan. Excited? Shehzada vs Pathaan: Will Rs 110-Ticket Pricing for Shah Rukh Khan's Film Affect Kartik Aaryan-Starrer's First-Day Box Office?

It's Going to be Pathaan Vs Tiger:

