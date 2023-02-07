Pathaan is the biggest hit of Bollywood ever! Starring Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, the spy thriller has managed to earn Rs 832 crore at box office in less then two weeks. Now, with an aim to attract more audiences at the national chains, YRF has decided to reduce the film's ticket rates and make it affordable. Quite an awesome strategic move! Shah Rukh Khan on Pathaan Breaking Box Office Records: Didn’t Know It Will Be Loved So Much.

Pathaan Tickets Price to Drop:

‘PATHAAN’: YRF DROPS TICKET RATES AT NATIONAL CHAINS… #YRF has decided to reduce ticket rates at national chains to make cinema-going experience more affordable in *Week 2* [weekdays]… Resultantly, the admits on Monday [weekday rates] are similar to Friday [weekend rates]… pic.twitter.com/oldn22vXgF — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 7, 2023

