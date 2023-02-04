Shah Rukh Khan and the team of Pathaan are basking in the success of the blockbuster film, which released in theatres on January 25. The film, which released on a non-holiday, has managed to break numerous box office records. During the #AskSRK session on Twitter, one of the users asked King Khan “How was your feelings when you saw Pathaan breaking every record possible?” To this SRK replied, “I liked the film a lot but didn’t know it will be loved so much….all because of Adi and Sids belief and vision. #Pathaan”. Pathaan Box Office Day 8: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham's Actioner is Unstoppable! Rakes Rs 667 Crore Worldwide.

Shah Rukh Khan On Pathaan’s Success

I liked the film a lot but didn’t know it will be loved so much….all because of Adi and Sids belief and vision. #Pathaan https://t.co/zz6ykGzEoq — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)