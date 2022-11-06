Phone Bhoot, directed by Gurmmeet Singh, has raked in average collections at the box office. The horror-comedy starring Ishaan Khatter, Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi will soon cross Rs 5 crore mark. The total collection of Phone Bhoot stands at Rs 4.80 crore. Phone Bhoot Movie Review: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi's Supernatural Comedy Runs Out of Good Gags and Spooks In Its Tepid Second Half (LatestLY Exclusive).

Phone Bhoot Box Office Update

#PhoneBhoot sees growth on Day 2 [+34.15%]… Needs that extra push on Day 3 for a decent weekend total… However, the #INDvZIM cricket match could affect its biz… Fri 2.05 cr, Sat 2.75 cr. Total: ₹ 4.80 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/jp8UytQWWu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 6, 2022

