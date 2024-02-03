On February 2, 2024, Poonam Pandey’s team shared on her official Instagram handle that she had succumbed to cervical cancer. The team didn’t disclose any details related to her last rites or share details of her cancer diagnosis. Social media users questioned her whereabouts. Her bodyguard, Amin Khan, shared that the actress-model always looked fit and there were no signs of any health concerns. Poonam, known to be one of the controversial figures, has once again engaged herself in controversy by faking her own death. She shut down the reports by sharing a video post on Instagram and claimed that she faked her death to spread awareness about cervical cancer. Her move has not gone down well with netizens who have called her ‘shameless’ and ‘fraud’. Poonam Pandey Is ALIVE! Actress Apologises for Faking Her Death, Says ‘Cervical Cancer Didn’t Claim Me’ (Watch Video).

Poonam Pandey Not Dead

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poonam Pandey (@poonampandeyreal)

'New Low'

🚨Poonam Pandey is Alive🚨 Using a platform to spread awareness might be commendable, but faking your own death is a new low. Shame!#PoonamPandey #PoonamPandeyDeath pic.twitter.com/vnUmenYOlg — RanaJi🏹 (@RanaTells) February 3, 2024

'Shameless'

How shameless can someone be to stay in limelight they do stupid stuff & some illogical fanbases were in Koma & where posting sad stuff and begging audiences to respect the death lmao Poonam Pandey is alive & Public stunt with great cause#PoonamPandey pic.twitter.com/9dq26epMTE — ᴀꜱɪᴍ ʀɪᴀᴢ ᴜɴɪᴠᴇʀꜱᴇ 💛 (@AsimRiazworld) February 3, 2024

'Fraud'

'Cheap Publicity Stunt'

CHEAP PUBLICITY STUNT? : Model #PoonamPandey is alive. She claimed she did awareness using her "death"!! Ab To iski Sach mein Mayyat Ho jayegi Kon Hi Isko condolences dega ? #PoonamPandeyDeathpic.twitter.com/LfhpQjck8Z — N E O 🌟 (@TheSavageNeo) February 3, 2024

'Disgraceful'

Yes yes! Poonam Pandey is alive But using a serious issue like cervical cancer for cheap PR is absolutely disgraceful. PS: please learn about cervical cancer and screen yourself 🙏#PoonamPandey #PoonamPandeyDeath pic.twitter.com/bpkqPAY5Q3 — Introvert //🙇🏻‍♂️ (@introvert_hu_ji) February 3, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)