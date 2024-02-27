The film Silence... Can You Hear It?, which premiered on ZEE5 in March 2021, marked Prachi Desai’s comeback after four years and her debut in the OTT space. The mystery thriller also featured her co-star Manoj Bajpayee. Recently, the duo was spotted on the sets of Silence 2, and a video of them posing for the paparazzi has gone viral on the internet. In the footage, Prachi is dressed in a red formal shirt and denim jeans, while Manoj sports a casual look. Silence 2: Manoj Bajpayee and Prachi Desai Begin Shoot for Second Installment of Their Suspense Film! View New Pic of Actor on Set.

Prachi Desai And Manoj Bajpayee

