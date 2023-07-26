Makers of Silence 2 on Thursday, unveiled an interesting update of the second installment of the film. Taking to Instagram, official page of Zee5 shared the post that the show is coming soon and captioned it, "Silence ! Silence ! Silence! Something is coming up. #Silence2onZEE5" The film, which is being directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans and stars Manoj Bajpayee, a national award-winning actor, will be a suspenseful whodunit that will have you on the edge of your seat. Manoj Bajpayee Speaks on Harassment and Exploitation of Women and Children: ‘People Have To Think About What Is To Be Done for Safety’.

The incomparable Manoj Bajpayee returns to the role of ACP Avinash. Apart from him, Prachi Desai, Sahil Vaid, and Vaquar Shaikh will be seen in pivotal roles in the movie. Peeling back the layers of a complex web of deceit, lies, and hidden truths, ACP Avinash embarks on an investigation into the mysterious death of a prominent woman in the first book. The audience is led on an intense journey that culminates in a startling revelation as the suspense grows. The filmmakers promise yet another captivating story in Silence 2, complete with darker secrets and shocking turns."

"Each scene in Silence will contain a clue, making it difficult for viewers to put the puzzle together as the story develops. Sharing his excitement, Manoj Bajpayee said, “I am thrilled and exhilarated to bring back the second instalment of' Silence for the audience. The love and appreciation I had received for this role have been truly overwhelming, and it motivates me to deliver my best with this new project as well." Manoj Bajpayee Shares Worst Criticism He Got from His Wife.

"As an actor, I always seek to challenge myself and explore diverse characters; ACP Avinash has been one such remarkable journey. I am immensely grateful to continue my longstanding association with ZEE5, Zee Studios and the Director, Aban Deohans. I truly hope that viewers enjoy this exciting new movie as it delves deeper into the world of mystery and suspense." With the help of Aban Bharucha Deohans' deft direction and Manoj Bajpayee's electrifying performance, the suspense genre will be elevated to new heights in this film.