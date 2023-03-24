Writer-director, Pradeep Sarkar has passed away. Hansal Mehta took to Twitter and mourned the loss of the popular face from Bollywood. Sarkar had made his directorial debut with Vidya Balan's Parineeta in 2005. He also directed Laaga Chunari Mein Daag (2007), Lafangey Parindey (2010), Mardaani (2014) and Helicopter Eela (2018) among others. K Vishwanath Dies At 92, Legendary Actor-Director Passed Away in Hyderabad.

Pradeep Sarkar Passes Away:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)