Popular filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar is no more. The veteran celebrity who was known for films Laaga Chunari Mein Daag , Mardaani, Lafangey Parindey and more died atage of 67. As soon as this news was out, celebs from the film fraternity mourned the unfortunate death of the ace director. Check it out. Pradeep Sarkar Dies at 67, Veteran Filmmaker Had Directed Parineeta, Mardaani, Helicopter Eela Among Others.

Ajay Devgn

The news of Pradeep Sarkar’s demise, ‘Dada’ to some of us is still hard to digest. My deepest condolences 💐. My prayers are with the departed and his family. RIP Dada 🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 24, 2023

Hansal Mehta

Neetu Chandra

Very sad to know about our dearest director @pradeepsrkar dada. I started my career with him. He had an aesthetic talent to make his films look larger than life. From #Parineeta#lagachunrimeindaag to a no. Of movies. Dada, you will be be missed. #RestInPeace 🙏😔 @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/TDxUOP2quG — Nitu Chandra Srivastava (@nituchandra) March 24, 2023

Manoj Bajpayee

Ohh! That’s so shocking! Rest in peace Dada!!🙏 https://t.co/wOCqOlVd5Z — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) March 24, 2023

