Preity Zinta is busy with the shoot of her upcoming untitled project in Leh. The actress took some time off to visit the Taktok Monastery. She penned down a beautiful note on her visit as well.

Take A Look At Her Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

She Shared A Few Pictures As Well

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)