Aiming to win their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title, Punjab Kings have reached the IPL 2025 Playoffs under the guidance of head coach Ricky Ponting and new captain Shreyas Iyer. Co-owner Preity Zinta, who is always seen cheering for PBKS in stadiums across India, visited Shree Khatu Shyam Ji Mandir in Rajasthan on May 21 and prayed for the franchise's success in the IPL 2025 Playoffs. In a clip shared by Abpnewstv, Zinta could be seen entering the Mandir premises with her head covered with a Dupatta, and later seen seeking Khatu Shyam Ji's blessing. Check out the viral video below. Controversy in Punjab Kings Amid IPL 2025! Preity Zinta Files Case Against Fellow Co-Directors Mohit Burman and Ness Wadia Over Disputed Meeting.

Preity Zinta Visits Shree Khatu Shyam Ji Mandir

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABP News (@abpnewstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)