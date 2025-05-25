Preity Zinta criticised the third umpire after he overruled a signal by Karun Nair for a six during the PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match in Jaipur on May 24. This incident happened during the 15th over of the first innings when Shashank Singh played a powerful shot and it seemed that the ball was headed for a six. However, Karun Nair was manning that boundary and he came up with a jump and pushed the ball back. He immediately signalled it as a six, but the third umpire, after checking replays, concluded that his feet hadn't touched the boundary cushion and instead it was just one run with the batters running a single. Taking to X, Preity Zinta was critical in her assessment of the call made by the third umpire and revealed that she had a chat with Karun Nair after the match who said that it was a six. "I n a such a high profile tournament with so much technology at the Third Umpire’s disposal such mistakes are unacceptable & simply shouldn’t happen. I spoke To Karun after the game & he confirmed it was DEFINITELY a 6 ! I rest my case !," she said. Yesterday’s IPL Match Result: Who Won PBKS vs DC Indian Premier League 2025 Match 66?

Karun Nair Signals Six After Boundary Saving Attempt

Preity Zinta Criticises Third Umpire

In a such a high profile tournament with so much technology at the Third Umpire’s disposal such mistakes are unacceptable & simply shouldn’t happen. I spoke To Karun after the game & he confirmed it was DEFINITELY a 6 ! I rest my case ! #PBKSvsDC #IPL2025 https://t.co/o35yCueuNP — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 24, 2025

