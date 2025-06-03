Punjab Kings is taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the IPL 2025 final. Ahead of the match, two Bollywood actresses were spotted at the venue. One of them was Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta and another was Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma. They attended the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match to support their respective teams. Chris Gayle's Viral Look: Turban for PBKS, Jersey for RCB Ahead of IPL 2025 Final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad (Watch Video).

Preity Zinta, Anushka Sharma Spotted at the Stands of Narendra Modi Stadium

Ahmedabad, Gujarat: Preity Zinta and Anushka Sharma at Narendra Modi Stadium for #IPLFinal between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings pic.twitter.com/4fbL53GSQy — IANS (@ians_india) June 3, 2025

