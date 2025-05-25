Faf Du Plessis came up with a superb response after a fan said that he should be cast in a Preity Zinta movie. A picture has gone viral of him and the Punjab Kings co-owner after the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2025 match in Jaipur and a fan wrote on X that the South African cricketer has an 'action-hero vibe' and the actress was ageing like 'fine wine' and he needs to be cast alongside her in a movie. "Put them in a sports drama or a royal romance — don’t waste this visual perfection!" the fan wrote. Faf du Plessis took note of that post and commented, "Make it happen," along with laughing and camera emojis. 'Definitely a 6' Punjab Kings Co-Owner Preity Zinta Criticises Third Umpire After Match Official Overrules Karun Nair's Signal for 'Maximum' During PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Match (See Post).

Faf Du Plessis Reacts to Fan Saying He Should Be Cast Alongside Preity Zinta in Movie

Make it happen 😂🎥🎬 — Faf Du Plessis (@faf1307) May 25, 2025

