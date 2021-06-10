We all know how Priyanka Chopra Jonas was close to her late father Dr. Ashok Chopra. Today marks her dad's death anniversary and so the actress remembered him by posting a throwback picture from her archives. She mentioned that it's from the army club. FYI, her father died was a physician in the Indian Army who passed away on June 10, 2013, after a long battle with cancer at the age of 62.

Priyanka's Post:

It never gets easier… love you dad♥️ pic.twitter.com/4kQVY2w9cR — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 10, 2021

