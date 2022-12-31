Project K is another highly anticipated film that will feature big name celebs. But I'm sure many of us have wondered what goes behind the scenes right? Well the makers of Project K have shared From Skratch Ep 1 : Re-Inventing the Wheel, which shows director Nag Ashwin working with art and automobile experts to design and make the desired wheel. In the end of the video, the finished product is shown which is a specially designed wheel to most likely be used for a custom vehicle. Project K: Prabhas Drives Luxurious Lamborghini on Sets of His Next Co-starring Deepika Padukone.

