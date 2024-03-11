Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were recently seen participating in a fitness regimen following their celebration, underscoring their dedication to love and health. The couple's commitment to a healthy lifestyle was apparent as they engaged in exercises designed to burn off calories after enjoying the festivities. Rakul shared an adorable photo with the caption, "So many celebrations, so much more food! It’s been. In short keeping the love, burning the calories." The couple donned matching hoodies with Mr and Mrs written on them, adding an endearing touch to their post-celebration fitness routine. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Are Winning Hearts With THIS Eco-Friendly Gesture After Their Lavish Goa Wedding!.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's Gym Pic Is Too Cute

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

