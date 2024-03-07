Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's union in Goa last month was nothing short of spectacular. Amidst the glitz and glamour of their destination wedding, the couple has managed to shine a spotlight on environmental consciousness. To offset the carbon footprint generated by their celebrations, they've embarked on a commendable initiative: planting a sapling in Goa for every guest who graced their special day. This eco-friendly gesture has garnered widespread admiration, with many lauding their efforts on social media. Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani Share Pics From Their Royal Mehendi Ceremony.

Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram Story Showing Sapling Planting Certificate

Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram Story

