Ram Setu is the upcoming film starring Akshay Kumar in the lead. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha as the female leads. Jacqueline has shared a picture on Instagram posing with Akshay and mentioned that she is back on the sets in Ooty. Giving a glimpse of the picturesque location, both the actors can be seen all smiles. The actress says, “Feels great to be back on sets with team Ram Setu in my fav Ooty! Nature at its best”.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Akshay Kumar in Ooty:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)