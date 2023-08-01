Raqesh Bapat shocked his fans after he posted a video of himself from hospital on Instagram stories. In the photo shared, the TV star did not reveal his face, but hinted he's hospitalised. The reason behind Bapat's hospitalisation is not yet known. FYI, the actor was last seen in Bigg Boss 15. Shamita Shetty And Raqesh Bapat Call It Quits, ShaRa Part Ways Amicably.

Raqesh Bapat Hospitalised:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes TV (@etimes_tv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)