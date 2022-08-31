Karan Wahi is a talented actor. He has comeback on the fiction space after a long time with is show on Star Bharat titled Channa Mereya. As the state gathers to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, Karan took to social media to flaunt his art of sculpting Ganesh idols. He also mentioned that he brings Ganpati, every year but this year he unfortunately cannot. Channa Mereya: Aditya and Ginni Look Elegant Twinning in Black, #GiTya Fans Love Karan Wahi-Niyati Fatnani’s Glam Avatars!

Take a look at his post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Wahi (@karanwahi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)