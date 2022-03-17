Ajay Devgn is not just helming Runway 34, but he’d also be seen playing the lead role. He’d be portraying the character of Captain Vikrant Khanna. The makers have dropped a glimpse of his role that shows the biggest task and decision lying ahead in front of him for which he has just 30 seconds. His role in the upcoming thriller looks intriguing.

Ajay Devgn in Runway 34

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)