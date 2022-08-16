Kareena Kapoor Khan has wished hubby Saif Ali Khan on his birthday with the cutest post ever. As she took to Instagram and shared a few goofy pics of Saif, in which he can be seen seated in a car serving weird expressions. Not to miss, his pout. Bebo also called him the 'Best Man' in her post. Saif Ali Khan Birthday Special: From Main Khiladi Tu Anari to Kurbaan Hua – 5 Popular Songs of Bollywood’s Nawab (Watch Videos).

Kareena Kapoor Wishes Saif Ali Khan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)