Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya will be teaming up for Prem Ki Shaadi according to reports. While Singham Again and Prem Ki Shaadi have not been officially confirmed, they are both going to release on Diwali 2024 apparently. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has already been confirmed with an announcement and will also release on Diwali 2024. So who do you think will win at the box office? Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Teaser Out! Kartik Aaryan Returns As ‘Rooh Baba’ With Sequel to His 2022 Blockbuster Arriving in Diwali 2024.

VOTE Here:

Which Film Will Win the Box Office During Diwali 2024? Salman Khan's Prem Ki Shaadi Ajay Devgn's Singham Again Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)