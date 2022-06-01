Akshay Kumar and his Samrat Prithviraj director Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi had an interview with ANI editor Smita Prakash to promote their upcoming film that is scheduled to release on June 3. In the interview, Akshay made a couple of contentious statements. Like he said that the history textbooks taught in our schools were only about 'invaders' with only 2-3 lines about the 'Indian Kings'. Akshay Kumar Urges for Inclusion of More Information on Indian Kings and Culture in History Textbooks.

While his 'fans' and RW users came out in support of his statements, others pointed out that schools did teach us in History about Cholas, Rajputs, Chauhans, Mauryas, Marathas, Guptas and other Hindu empires, while also saying that Mughals aren't invaders, but are rather settlers.

An Entire Chapter in Class 7 NCERT History Textbook

All Prominent Indian Kings

Hypocrite?

3-4 Chapters on Rajput

A Lesson in Hindi

Unfortunately That's the Norm These Days!

Settlers vs Invaders

Covered in Textbooks

