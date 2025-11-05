Guru Nanak Jayanti is being celebrated on Wednesday, November 5, in India, which marks the 556th birth anniversary of the revered Sikh guru. Apart from commemorating the birth of Guru Nanak, the day is intended to highlight his teachings on honesty, equality, selfless service, and practising one's faith. Amid this, some investors may be uncertain about whether the Indian stock market will remain open today. It must be noted that the Indian stock market will remain closed for trading tomorrow, Wednesday, November 5, on account of Gurupurub 2025 or Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev. According to the NSE website, the market holiday is on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti (also called Prakash Gurpurb of the first Sikh Guru), a national observance that will be celebrated on November 5 this year. Stock Market Holidays in November 2025: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for 11 Days; Check List of Share Market Holiday Dates.

Will Share Market Remain Open or Closed for Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)