Samrat Prithviraj, despite being made on a reportedly Rs 200 crore budget, has turned out to be a cropper at the box office. The period saga only made about Rs 67 crore, turning it into one of the biggest Bollywood BO disappointments in recent times. While blame games were passed around as to who is responsible, there were reports that both producer, Aditya Chopra of YRF, and director Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi were unhappy with lead star Akshay Kumar's 'lack of commitment' to the role. However, the director has now come ahead and denied those 'reports, while defending Akshay. He said, "I never blamed Akshay Kumar for the failure of the film. Why should I? If he wouldn't have been there, the film would never have been made. If anybody is responsible for the failure of Samrat Prithviraj, it is me. I don't understand my audience." From Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj to Arjun Kapoor’s Panipat, 5 Recent Bollywood Period Spectacles That Failed To Replicate ‘Padmaavat’ Magic at the Box Office.

Read the interview here:

"My belief in @akshaykumar remains the same"- #DrChandraPrakashDwivedi says amidst some rumours that he has blamed Akshay sir for failure if #SamratPrithviraj Full article link:https://t.co/9vYnSxZ4zT — Akshay Kumar 24x7 (@Akkistaan) June 23, 2022

