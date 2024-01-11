Sanjay Dutt, 64, visited Vishnupad Temple in Gaya, Bihar, for his parents' ‘pind daan’. In a video shared by ANI on X, he wore a white kurta and pyjama, applying tilak on his forehead. The actor conducted the rituals for his ancestors and parents, exiting the temple under tight security afterward. ANI captioned the video, "Actor Sanjay Dutt offered prayers at Vishnupad Temple in Gaya and performed 'Pind Daan' of his parents and ancestors today." 20 Years of Munna Bhai MBBS: Sanjay Dutt Recalls a ‘Journey Filled With Unforgettable Moments’; Actor Hopes Munna Bhai 3 Will Be Made Soon (Watch Video).

Video OF Sanjay Dutt At Vishnupad Temple

#WATCH | Bihar | Actor Sanjay Dutt offered prayers at Vishnupad Temple in Gaya and performed 'Pind Daan' of his parents and ancestors today. pic.twitter.com/2j3Uz9hk5c — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)