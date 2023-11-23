Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, has called out impersonation on the X platform, revealing the misuse of technology with deepfake photos circulating as her. Dismissing any presence on the micro-blogging site, Sara expressed concern about the deceptive accounts and urged X to take action against them. Emphasising the importance of truth and authenticity in online communication, she highlighted the misuse of a verified account during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, where false information about her rumoured boyfriend, Shubhman Gill, was disseminated. Sara Tendulkar Spotted Clapping After Shubman Gill Hits Boundary During IND vs NZ ICC CWC 2023 Semifinal (Watch Video).

Sara Tendulkar's Instagram Post

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)