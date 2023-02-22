The title track from Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's next Selfiee is out! Sung by Nakash Aziz, Akasa Singh, Nikhita Gandhi and Lijo George, the high on energy number will instantly make you groove to its beats. The song is basically dedicated to all fans.tea Have a look. Selfiee Song Kudi Chamkeeli: Akshay Kumar and Diana Penty Groove to the Tunes of Yo Yo Honey Singh (Watch Video).

Watch Selfiee Title Track:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)