Shah Rukh Khan has had a phenomenal year with Pathaan and Jawan both smashing box office records. His latest release, Dunki, is already captivating audiences around the world and is expected to be another commercial success. While promoting Dunki in the Middle East, King Khan opened up about his next project. Shrouding the director in mystery, SRK revealed that he'll begin filming his upcoming project in March-April 2024. "I've been wanting to do a film that feels more age-appropriate, where I can still play the lead and be the star," he elaborated in an interview with MBC. Dunki Movie Review: Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani Collaboration is Charming in Places; Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal Shine! (LatestLY Exclusive).

