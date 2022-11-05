Shah Rukh Khan created a hashtag on Twitter so fans can ask him questions. And a fan said that SRK and Thalapathy Vijay always seem to have mutual respect for each other and asked if a collab is possible. Well SRK replied and said that movies will happen if they have to happen. So we're guessing if given the opportunity, the two of them would certainly be open to collaborating. #AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan Calls Pathaan Co-Star John Abraham ‘The Most Mild and Well Mannered Person’.

View Tweet Here:

He is really cool guy…films happen when they happen so…if they have to they will. https://t.co/me3xGJmZoC — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2022

