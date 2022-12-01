It was on November 30, when Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter handle and announced Dunki's Saudi Arabia schedule wrap. Now today, while surfing the web, we bumped into pics and video of the superstar at the holy city of Mecca performing Umrah, which is an Islamic pilgrimage. Well, the viral photos of SRK sees him in traditional white attire during his Mecca visit. Check it out. Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan Announces Saudi Arabia Schedule Wrap of His Next With Rajkumar Hirani (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan Visits Mecca:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebs of INDIA (@bollywoodarab.fc2)

