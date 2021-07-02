Recently, Shah Rukh Khan's desirable look from his upcoming commercial had gone viral on the internet. And now, King Khan took to social media and thanked the people behind the same. He lauded filmmaker Gauri Shinde for a great time at the shoot and Mudassar Khan for the moody song for his ad.

Have a Look!

Thank u #GauriShinde always a fun shoot with you & the whole team of @StreaxIndia @mudassarkhan1 for this moody song. https://t.co/yzXDjdJ7gW — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 2, 2021

