Pooja Dadlani, the longtime manager of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is going through a tough phase in her life as her mother-in-law, Jyoti Gurnani, reportedly died on Sunday (September 14). Videos shared on paprazzi handles on Instagram showed an ambulance arriving at the residence with her mother-in-law's mortal remains. In the video, Pooja could be seen arriving at the residence with other relatives who came to offer condolences. She appeared visibly upset in the videos shared online. Fact Check: Has Shah Rukh Khan Been Hospitalised After Suffering a Heart Attack? Don’t Fall for This Viral Rumour!.

Pooja Dadlani Spotted After Mother-in-Law Jyoti Gurnani’s Demise

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmi Kahani (@kahanifilmi)

