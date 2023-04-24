Shehnaaz Gill, who recently made her debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has come a long way. Recently, in an interview, the singer-actress talked about how she 'changed' herself after getting criticised for her body weight during her stint on Bigg Boss 13. "I changed my style as people would think I could only wear salwar-suit. I broke all these preconceived notions," she told the portal. The Kapil Sharma Show: Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill and Others Groove to 'Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din' During Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Promotions (Watch Video).

Shehnaaz Gill on Being Body-Shamed:

