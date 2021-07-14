Fans of Sidharth Malhotra have been anxiously waiting for his most anticipated film, Shershaah. The actor finally dropped a hint, sharing an update about the film. He tweeted indicating that the trailer of the film is arriving on July 15, 2021 at 12:07 PM.

Take A Look At The Tweet Here:

DELTA to @SidMalhotra. The signal code is 12:07. OVER. — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) July 14, 2021

