Shilpa Shetty expresses gratitude for receiving the Champions of Change 2023 award in Maharashtra. She thanks Justice KG Balakrishnan and Justice Gyan Sudha Misra ji, emphasising her pride as a #ProudIndian. Shetty acknowledges the recognition and mentions her motivation to continue making a positive impact through her work in entertainment and health awareness. Her heartfelt Instagram post reflects her dedication to using her platform for social good, attributing the honour to her supportive audience. Shilpa Shetty Kundra Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Black and White Striped Dress at HT India's Most Stylish Awards 2023 (View Pics).

Shilpa Shetty's IG Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)