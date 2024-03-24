Shilpa Shetty shared a throwback video on Instagram on Sunday, reminiscing about her energetic dance performance with husband Raj Kundra at Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's sangeet. The clip showed the couple setting the stage on fire with their moves to "Mundian To Bach Ke," both dressed in stylish black outfits. Shilpa even playfully admitted that Raj gave her a 'run for money with this superrr se uparrrr performance'. The happy couple, Rakul and Jackky, tied the knot in Goa on February 21. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Video of Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra Dancing to Punjabi Track at Couple’s Sangeet Ceremony Goes Viral – WATCH.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra Performing Bhangra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)