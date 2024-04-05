Bhuvan Bam is all set to reprise his role as Vasya in the highly anticipated Season 2 of Taaza Khabar. The teaser for the upcoming season sets a sombre tone, immediately grabbing viewers' attention by depicting Vasya's funeral and the profound grief of his family and friends. However, the teaser takes a surprising turn and in the next shot, Vasya appears on screen. Questions remain why is he dead? Is he alive or has something happened to him? Shriya Pilgaonkar Expresses Gratitude for Taaza Khabar's Success, Says 'Grateful For all the Love'.