Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani are finally married! The couple got hitched on June 7 in Mumbai at a Gurudwara. Having said that, post their wedding rituals, the newlyweds posed for the paps in white and blush pink attires. The duo looked happy in each other's company. Kartik Aaryan, Mandira Bedi, Shama Sikander and many more seen attending the actress' wedding in style. Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani Wedding: Kartik Aaryan Spotted at Gurudwara for the Actress' Marriage Ceremony (Watch Video).

Newlyweds Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)