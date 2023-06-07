Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Sonnalli Seygall is all set to get married to her longtime boyfriend Ashesh L Sajnani today (June 7). She is said to get hitched with her man in Gurudwara in Mumbai, with number of celebs in attendance. Even Kartik Aaryan was spotted making his way to the wedding ceremony in ethnic wear. Check it out. Sonnalli Seygall Makes a Beautiful Bride in Pink and White Saree With Long Bridal Dupatta As She Arrives for Her Wedding (Watch Video).

Kartik Aaryan at Sonnalli Seygall's Wedding:

Sonnalli Seygall Arrive for Her Wedding:

