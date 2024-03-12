The first poster of JNU - Jahangir National University is out and speaks volumes. The poster displays a map of India with the inscription, "Can one educational university break the nation?" Urvashi Rautela portrays a college politician in this film, directed by Vinay Sharma and produced by Pratima Datta. It is based on true events at JNU University. The star-studded cast includes Siddharth Bodke, Piyush Mishra, Vijay Raaz, Atul Pandey, Ravi Kishan, and Sonnalli Seygall of Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame. It arrives in cinemas on April 5. Urvashi Rautela Turns 30! Actress Cuts 24-Carat Cake Gifted By Yo Yo Honey Singh On Her Birthday (View Pics).

JNU Movie First Poster Out

