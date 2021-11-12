Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles is running successfully at the theatres. The Rohit Shetty directorial which released on the occasion of Diwali i.e November 5 is still strong at the ticket window. As on the seventh day, the cop drama has managed to collect Rs 8.30 crore at the Indian box office. With this, the total of the movie stands at Rs 120.66 crore. Indeed, Sooryavanshi is a superhit as per the audience.

Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection Day 7:

#Sooryavanshi reboots the #Hindi film industry, ends the dry spell at the #BO… Packs an IMPRESSIVE TOTAL in Week 1… All eyes on Weekend 2… Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr, Sun 26.94 cr, Mon 14.51 cr, Tue 11.22 cr, Wed 9.55 cr, Thu 8.30 cr. Total: ₹ 120.66 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/fl8x0C8NRH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 12, 2021

